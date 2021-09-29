President instructs to lift islandwide quarantine curfew on October 1
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed to lift the ongoing quarantine curfew on October 1, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.
He stated that the restrictions and new health guidelines will be notified later.
The quarantine curfew had been initially imposed on August 20 at 10.00 p.m. following a rapid rise in new COVID-19 cases and it was subsequently extended on several occasions.
