Approval granted to administer Pfizer as third dose in Sri Lanka

The Director-General of Health, Dr. Asela Gunawardena says that approval has been granted to administer the Pfizer vaccine as a third dose and as a booster dose in Sri Lanka.

He explained that the third dose and the booster dose are different

Accordingly, booster doses of Pfizer vaccine will be administered for those over 60 years, those between 30-60 who are suffering from chronic illnesses, health workers, and frontline workers.

Meanwhile, those with cancer and kidney diseases, alongside persons who have undergone surgeries will be administered a third dose, he added.