President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has requested the Tamil diaspora to work together to develop the country and help the people irrespective of their community.

The President has said this in an interview with Nitin A. Gokhale, Editor-in-Chief of Bharat Shakti.in and SNI.

When the interviewer commented on peaceful existence, the President said, “Yes, so rather than just criticising and I would like to even request the Tamil diaspora to forget these things, nobody is benefitted; rather we must work together to develop our country, help the people in our country irrespective of their (community). Everybody is a Sri Lankan citizen if they are born in Sri Lanka. They have equal rights.”

The full interview:

Q: Hello and welcome, I’m Nitin Gokhale and I’m privileged to have with me today Sri Lanka’s new President Mr Gotabaya Rajapaksa. A former soldier turned administrator and now the nation’s chief executive. Welcome Mr Gotabaya to this interview and I’m really honoured and privileged that you’ve given time to me. I think this is perhaps your first interview after taking over as Sri Lanka’s seventh executive President. When you spoke first after becoming President, you mentioned that we are equidistant from almost every power in the region and you want to be neutral. If I am reading correctly, national security and national priorities are your first priorities, rather than looking at who you align with. But this question always crops up, that’s why I’m asking you—is it China versus India in Sri Lanka? What is your view on this?

A: I have mentioned this even in my acceptance speech that we want to be a neutral country, it’s possible, there are examples in the world. But we know the Indian Ocean plays a very important role in present-day geopolitics – we are geographically situated in a very strategic location. All the sea lanes are passing close to Sri Lanka, from East to West. You know the im