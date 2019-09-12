A new express train service from Colombo Fort to Polonnaruwa began under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday fulfilling a long felt need of commuters.

The inaugural journey of the new express train named ‘Pulathisi’ began yesterday from Colombo Fort at 3.05 pm with the President on board.

The train will leave Colombo Fort daily at 3.05 pm and reach Polonnaruwa at 7.47 pm. The train leaves for Colombo from Polonnaruwa at 3.45 am and reaches Colombo Fort at 9.08 am.

The new ‘S 9’ power set has six compartments comprising one air-conditioned coach, two second class coaches and three third class coaches.

The train will stop at Polgahawela, Kurunegala, Maho, Kalawewa, Kekirawa, Habarana and Hingurakgoda. Seat booking facilities are available on this train service.

(Source: Daily News – By Dharma Sri Abeyratne)