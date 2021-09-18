President leaves for USA to attend United Nations General Assembly

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has left for the USA to attend the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) is the main policy-making organ of the Organization. Comprising all Member States, it provides a unique forum for multilateral discussion of the full spectrum of international issues covered by the Charter of the United Nations. Each of the 193 Member States of the United Nations has an equal vote.

The 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) began on September 14.

The General Debate with a chance for representatives from all 193 member states to speak in front of the chamber starts from September 21.

The first day of the high-level General Debate will be Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

The General Assembly General Debate is divided into two segments each day.

The morning sessions run from 9 AM until 2.45 PM local time.

The afternoon sessions run from 3 PM to 9 PM.

The following is a tentative speaker schedule:

Tuesday, September 21

Brazil, United States, Maldives, Colombia, Qatar, Slovakia, Portugal, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Uzbekistan, Iran, Chile, Korea, Turkey, Switzerland,

Croatia, Egypt, Peru, France, Turkmenistan, Latvia, Philippines, El Salvador, Argentina, Palau, Romania, Costa Rica, Mexico, Poland, Ecuador, Finland, Bulgaria, Zambia, and Hungary.

Wednesday, September 22

Morning: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Jordan, Monaco, Ghana, Sri Lanka, Tunisia, Guatemala, Marshall Islands, Republic of Moldova, Uruguay, Estonia, Suriname, Sierra Leone

Afternoon: Venezuela, Mongolia, Kenya, Honduras, Indonesia, Ukraine, Malawi, Cabo Verde, Vietnam, Togo, Mozambique, Dominican Republic, Guinea-Bissau, Djibouti, Central African Republic, Somalia

Thursday, September 23

South Africa, Guyana, Botswana, Cuba, Angola, Burkina Faso, Panama, Montenegro, Namibia, Morocco, North Macedonia, Cameroon, Nauru, Zimbabwe, Chad, Comoros, Gabon, Tanzania, Liberia.

Micronesia, Burundi, Benin, Bolivia, Rwanda, Tajikistan, Uganda, Azerbaijan, Libya, Madagascar, Equatorial Guinea, South Sudan, Kiribati, Dominica, Seychelles, Kazakhstan, Israel, Seychelles

Friday, September 24

Morning: Cyprus, Nigeria, Lebanon, Senegal, Nicaragua, Germany, Slovenia, State of Palestine, European Union, Gambia, Armenia, Mauritius, Sweden, Barbados, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Japan, Malta, Ireland

Afternoon: Albania, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Luxembourg, Greece, United Kingdom, Pakistan, Georgia. Australia, Kuwait, Serbia, Trinidad and Tobago, Denmark, Jamaica, Norway, Italy, Lesotho, Belize,

Saturday, September 25

Morning: India, Nepal, Saint Lucia, Andorra, Canada, eSwatini, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Haiti, Malaysia, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Sudan, Cambodia, Fiji, Bhutan, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Belgium, Bahamas, Thailand, Iraq,

Afternoon: Samoa, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Antigua and Barbuda, Solomon Islands, Congo, Tonga, Mali, Holy See, China, Ethiopia, Russian Federation, Czech Republic, Liechtenstein, Austria

Monday, September 27

Morning: Singapore, Belarus, Yemen, United Arab Emirates, Syria, Iceland, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Grenada, Eritrea, Bahrain, San Marino, Oman, Sao Tome and Principe, Paraguay, Cote d’Ivoire, Timor Leste, Brunei, Mauritania, Niger

Afternoon: Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Myanmar, Guinea, Afghanistan