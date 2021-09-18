No threat to Bandaranaike International Airport – Defence Ministry

The Ministry of Defence yesterday assured that there was no threat to the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) and that an email warning of an attack was fake.

Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne (Retd) referring to the standard security measures adopted at the BIA affirmed that there is no requirement for the public to panic due to the information disseminating over a fake email of a hostile nature received by the airport authorities.

He said that the defence and law enforcing agencies are continuing their duties in the same vein without letting anyone disrupt the normal operations.