President Maithripala Sirisena held discussions with senior Police officers at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (27).

The meeting held under the initiative of the President to address the long standing problems of the Police Department and to establish a better quality police service. The President convened the monthly meeting and reviewed the progress of the decisions taken at the last meeting.

Discussions were also made on allocation of priority for officers’ health screening programs, recruiting doctors immediately to address the shortage of doctors at police hospitals and removing salary and grading anomalies of Sri Lanka Police Executive Grade Officers.

Progress of a program to curb extortion and the use of mobile phones in prisons were also discussed.

Attention was also drawn to the threat of drowning in the sea around tourist hotels located in the close proximity of sea.

Acting IGP Mr. C.D. Wickramaratne and Senior DIG, DIG, and senior officials of Police Department were also present on this occasion.

(President’s Media)