President Maithripala Sirisena, Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa and SLPP Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa will have a special discussion next week.

It is reported that at this discussion certain decisive matters concerning the upcoming Presidential Election and the current political situation will be discussed.

It is further reported that this discussion will focus on the progress of the discussions being held between the SLPP and Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) among other matters.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By W.K.Prasad Manju)