Non-Cabinet Minister for Public Distribution and Economic Reforms Dr. Harsha de Silva said that the announcement of the Presidential Candidate of the UNP-led Democratic National will take place at the 73rd Anniversary of United National Party on September 6.

He said it would coincide with the 73rd anniversary of the UNP.

He also said that a final decision would be taken after discussing with the senior members of the party after the return of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe from the Maldives on Wednesday.

According to him, the election campaign would start successfully after declaring officially the most suitable candidate who can win the forth coming presidential election at the 73rd Anniversary.

With the composition of UNP leader and PM, Ranil Wickremesinghe and Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa and also with the participation of Parliamentarians, Provincial Councillors and the representatives of the local government bodies, these decisions will be taken, he added.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Nimala Kodithuwakku)