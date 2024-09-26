President of Sri Lanka introduces fuel subsidy for fishing community

The President of Sri Lanka has taken steps to provide a fuel subsidy to the fishing community.

Accordingly, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has instructed the Treasury to provide this fuel subsidy to the fishing community starting from October 1, 2024.

This will allow for a monthly fuel subsidy to be provided for both multi-day and single-day fishing vessels.

The statement issued by the President’s Media Division (PMD) mentions that the subsidy will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the fishermen.

The statement further notes that this initiative is expected to revive the struggling fishing industry and reduce production costs.