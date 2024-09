Sri Lankan President instructs increase in fertilizer subsidy for paddy farmers

Posted by Editor on September 26, 2024 - 6:07 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has taken steps to increase the fertilizer subsidy provided to paddy farmers for the 2024/2025 Maha season, starting on October 1, 2024.

Accordingly, President Dissanayake has instructed the Treasury to raise the subsidy per hectare from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 25,000.