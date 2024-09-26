Sri Lanka President prioritizes energy security and rural development

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake held a meeting today (September 26) with officials from the Ministry of Power and Energy at the Presidential Secretariat.

During the discussion, the President focused on several key areas aimed at improving the country’s energy sector.

He highlighted the need to maintain adequate fuel reserves to ensure the public receives a continuous supply without interruptions.

He also stressed the importance of quickly allocating 800 solar panels, received as part of Indian aid, to boost renewable energy efforts.

Additionally, the President emphasized speeding up projects funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and other foreign loans. He suggested forming a committee to approve such projects within three months, to avoid delays.

President Dissanayake also underlined the urgency of accelerating rural development projects and ensuring that funding reaches the villages promptly.

Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, and Secretary to the Ministry of Energy, Professor Udayanga Hemapala, were among the key officials who attended the meeting.