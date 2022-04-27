Sri Lanka President ready to form all-party Government after Cabinet, Prime Minister resign

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed in principle to form an all-party government that will include all the political parties represented in Parliament as a solution to face the crisis currently experienced in Sri Lanka.

In a letter, the President had noted that he had taken into consideration the requests made by the Mahanayake’s of the Three Sects, His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, Religious Leaders, as well as those from political parties, and civil organisations.

Accordingly, the president said that the current Cabinet including the Prime Minister will have to discuss and decide on the structure of the proposed all-party government after its resignation.

The President requested all party leaders in government including MPs of the ruling party who were independent in parliament to attend a meeting to discuss the all party government which was scheduled to be held on April 29 at 10.30 am at the President’s House.