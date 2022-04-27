No salary cut for Public Sector – Finance Ministry

The Ministry of Finance noted that there is no decision to reduce the salaries of public sector employees.

Issuing a special circular to all Secretaries to the Ministries and Heads of Government Institutions yesterday (April 26), the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Mahinda Siriwardena said that the Ministry of Finance had instructed that steps be taken to slash the expenditure of state institutions.

Accordingly, it has been informed that all projects that are scheduled to implement, should be temporarily suspended.