President Gotabaya Rajapaksa urges the public not to invite him for any private functions, prize givings, weddings and other events.

As President has prioritised to allocate his time for his official work.

In a statement, the Presidential Media Division said the President was keen to expedite development projects for the betterment of the people and to resolve issues faced by them on the grassroots level.

“As such please refrain from inviting the President for functions such as prize-givings, weddings and other parties since the President is not expecting to take part in these functions other than spending time in fulfilling national responsibilities,” the statement said.