President: The future of the country will never be shaped by political agendas

Posted by Editor on July 21, 2024 - 8:37 pm

The people of the Gampaha district have decisively endorsed Ranil Wickremesinghe for re-election as President of Sri Lanka in the upcoming presidential election.

Over 250 Gampaha local government representatives, along with 26 Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Ministers and MPs, have pledged their strong support for the President.

President Wickremesinghe emphasized that he will never allow the country’s future to be dictated by political agendas.

Instead, he believes that politics should align with the country’s agenda. He extended an invitation to Mr. Sajith Premadasa and Mr. Anura Kumara Dissanayake to join him on this journey.

These remarks were made during the “Together We Win – Api Gampaha” rally in Kadawatha today (July 21).

A significant number of people from the Gampaha district attended this public rally to learn about the government’s program and future plans.

They warmly welcomed the President, expressing their support for the government’s initiatives.

Representing the people of the Gampaha district, Minister Prasanna Ranatunga proposed that President Wickremesinghe stand as the presidential candidate in the upcoming election.

The proposal received unanimous approval from over 15,000 attendees, including 26 Ministers and MPs, and 250 former local government members of the SLPP. They raised their hands in support, and the resolution was passed unanimously at the rally.

During his speech, President Wickremesinghe reflected on taking over the country without an economy or a functioning government on July 21, 2022.

He emphasized that he has fulfilled his responsibilities and consistently worked for the nation’s betterment, rather than personal gain.

Addressing the public rally, President Wickremesinghe stated:

“Today, I am addressing this public rally in Kadawatha on the occasion of completing two years in office as President. I report to you that I have fulfilled the primary responsibility entrusted to me on that day.

I took over a country that was facing economic collapse and lacked a functioning government. At the time, it was also apprehensive and reluctant to provide me a government office to be sworn in as Acting President.

Ultimately, I went early in the morning to the Walukarama temple near my residence to take my oath. The country was in such a dire state back then.

At that time, I was the sole Member of Parliament from my party. To address the situation, I assembled a team with various Ministers and MPs from different parties.

I first sought support from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), assuming they were aligned with the United National Party. However, they did not support me and instead backed MP Dallas Alahapperuma.

Then I approached the JVP, but they chose to endorse MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake separately and were reluctant to assume responsibility, making it challenging to gain their support.

Subsequently, I sought the backing of the SLPP. I did not go to speak with former President Mahinda Rajapaksa because the party had a chairman, and I informed him of my wish to meet and speak. However, he mentioned that he could not discuss anything.

After that, I met with former President Rajapaksa and proposed that we work together to advance the government. He acknowledged the importance of the step and agreed to discuss it with his party. Subsequently, he confirmed that they were ready to support me. However, during this time, the party chairman defected to the other side. This marked the beginning of our government’s journey.

At that point, I had no official residence as the Presidential Palace was occupied by protesters, my house was set on fire, and the Presidential Secretariat was also occupied. In response, I proposed to the Prime Minister that we share the Prime Minister’s Office. He would use the ground floor, and I would use the upper floor, with shared access to the conference room.

For the next two to three weeks, we continued government operations from this arrangement while negotiating with the International Monetary Fund.

I believed that everyone should join us on this journey. Our country was devastated by political turmoil, but Sri Lanka has the potential to thrive with pride. We must progress. We were on the brink of bankruptcy, but by making tough decisions, we advanced the economy. Without implementing this program, we risk falling back into crisis.

Despite seeking support from the opposition, we received none. Instead, they opposed our efforts. I worked not for personal gain but for the country’s benefit. However, neither the SJB nor the JVP provided the necessary support. While travelling around the world, they urged others not to support us.

Despite these challenges, we persevered. Today, we have successfully completed the debt restructuring program, and it will be officially announced in the coming days.

At the same time, we have received funds back for the projects we have supported, and all restrictions have been removed. Additionally, work on the Central Expressway is being restarted.

Reflecting on the past, we remember a time when there was a severe shortage of fuel, electricity, and fertilizer. Hospitals and schools were closed, and queues were forming on Kandy Road and in other parts of the country. We must ensure that such a crisis does not recur and work together to move forward.

For four years, our youth faced a lack of job opportunities. It is crucial that we create jobs for them and improve the sources of income for our people. Throughout this journey, we have not forgotten the poor, launching the ‘Aswesuma’ and ‘Urumaya’ programs to support them.

Today, the country has sufficient fuel and medicines, and we have introduced an agricultural modernization program in the villages. In this brief period, we have accomplished what had not been achieved in 75 years.

We are leading a revolution aimed at building a better future for the youth. This movement is designed for you and should be carried forward. We have presented the Economic Transformation Law to Parliament, with plans to increase our GDP fivefold over the next 20 years.

Significant advancements have already been made in modernizing education, reforming vocational training, establishing new universities, and digitizing the country.

At that time, Biyagama in the Gampaha district was a largely undeveloped area. When I was the Minister of Education, I spearheaded a significant transformation there, turning it into Sri Lanka’s largest industrial zone with two trade zones.

We are now planning to develop a third trade zone of 160 acres in Keragala. Additionally, with the establishment of the oil refinery in Trincomalee, we intend to create another major trade zone in Sapugaskanda.

This model of development should be replicated across the country, and we have made progress on this front.

The future of our country cannot be determined solely by political agendas. I will not allow that. Politics should align with the country’s needs; otherwise, our country has no future. We must advance as a proud nation, making meaningful changes rather than issuing false promises.

The country’s progress should not be driven by political agendas, but by a shared vision for national development. I invite Sajith Premadasa and Anura Dissanayake to join us in this effort. Let’s embark on this journey together.

Gampaha is the heart of the United National Party. Just as the first Prime Minister D.S. Senanayake, Former Prime Minister Dudley Senanayake, and Former President J.R. Jayewardene began their political careers from Gampaha, I also began my political career in the Gampaha district.

We must unite in this effort, remembering that D.S. Senanayake, in collaboration with Former Prime Minister S.W.R.D. Bandaranaike, played a key role in securing our country’s independence.

Dudley Senanayake collaborated with Sirimavo Bandaranaike. J.R. Jayewardene pledged support to Mrs. Sirimavo during the 1971 insurrection. During the 1989 unrest, Mrs. Bandaranaike and Mr. Anuruddha Ratwatte had discussions with President Premadasa. We worked together to safeguard our nation during those times, and it’s important for everyone to remember this.

We have been involved in politics since universal franchise was established in 1931. However, after each election, power has been transferred smoothly. We do not point fingers at the Supreme Court; such a situation is unique to our country.

We proudly carry this system forward. We cannot revert to the era of queuing for essentials. Together, let’s build a country where we can all live well. When an invitation is made, answers must be given, and they will be given in due course.”

(President’s Media)