Mother and two sons drown in abandoned quarry at Tissamaharama
Posted by Editor on July 22, 2024 - 8:41 am
A 32-year-old woman and her two sons, aged 9 and 14, drowned in an abandoned quarry filled with water at Kawanthissa Pura, Tissamaharama.
The woman’s body has been found, but the search is still on for her two sons.
They went to bathe in the quarry on the evening of July 21.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Hirunika Premachandra granted bail by Colombo High Court July 22, 2024
- Teachers and principals in Sri Lanka launch ‘work-to-rule’ campaign July 22, 2024
- Mother and two sons drown in abandoned quarry at Tissamaharama July 22, 2024
- President: The future of the country will never be shaped by political agendas July 21, 2024
- Sri Lanka to introduce Bill for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises loan restructuring July 21, 2024