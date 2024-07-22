Mother and two sons drown in abandoned quarry at Tissamaharama

Posted by Editor on July 22, 2024 - 8:41 am

A 32-year-old woman and her two sons, aged 9 and 14, drowned in an abandoned quarry filled with water at Kawanthissa Pura, Tissamaharama.

The woman’s body has been found, but the search is still on for her two sons.

They went to bathe in the quarry on the evening of July 21.