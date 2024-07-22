Teachers and principals in Sri Lanka launch ‘work-to-rule’ campaign

Teacher and principal unions in Sri Lanka are starting a ‘work-to-rule’ campaign today (July 22) that will last for two weeks.

During this time, they will only focus on teaching and will not take part in any workshops, external professional activities, or training programs organized by provincial or zonal education offices.

Parakrama Weerasinghe, General Secretary of the National Association of Principals, stated that they will limit their activities to classroom teaching and avoid all other external tasks.

However, Ven. Ulapane Sumangala Thero, Convenor of the National Collective Against Teachers’ & Principals’ Salary Disparities, expressed that they do not support this union action, which they believe is intended to boost political movements.