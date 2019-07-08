A program was held yesterday (July 07) to provide equipment for the differently abled in the Colombo North Division under the auspices of Minister Ravi Karunanayake.

The minister expressed his views about the UNP presidential candidate.

He noted that they will present their presidential candidate when the time is right and other parties are presenting their presidential candidates already to cover their weaknesses as a candidate. He added that the decisions in the UNP were taken by both the working committee and the entire party collectively unlike other parties.

(Source: News 1st)