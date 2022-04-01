President’s Media Division: Extremist group behind Mirihana unrest

An extremist group was behind yesterday’s unrest near President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence in Mirihana, the Presidential Media Division (PMD) said.

It has been revealed that a group of organized extremists were protesting near the Jubilee Post in Nugegoda, suddenly became riotous and turned violent, the PMD said in a statement.

Many of those involved in the incident have been arrested and many have been found to have been organized extremists, they said.