President’s Media Division: Extremist group behind Mirihana unrest
Posted in Local News
An extremist group was behind yesterday’s unrest near President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence in Mirihana, the Presidential Media Division (PMD) said.
It has been revealed that a group of organized extremists were protesting near the Jubilee Post in Nugegoda, suddenly became riotous and turned violent, the PMD said in a statement.
Many of those involved in the incident have been arrested and many have been found to have been organized extremists, they said.
