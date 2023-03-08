Price of bread and wheat flour to be reduced

The Bakery Owners’ Association has decided to reduce the price of a loaf of bread weighing 450 grams by Rs. 10 with effect from today (March 08).

Meanwhile, the prices of wheat flour sold by Serendib Flour Mills and Prima Flour Mills will be reduced by Rs. 15 per kilogram with effect from midnight today (March 08).

The reduction in the prices of wheat flour has reportedly been attributed to the recent appreciation of the Sri Lankan Rupee against the US Dollar.