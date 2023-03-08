Mar 08 2023 March 8, 2023 March 8, 2023 NoComment by Administrator

Police fire Tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters near Colombo University

Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse student activists attached to the Colombo university who were protesting on Reid Avenue near the University of Colombo a short while ago.

Abolishing the ‘Ranil-Rajapaksa’ government and the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), holding the elections without delay, and scrapping the latest tax revision were among the many demands of the IUSF protesters.

