Price of Litro gas to be reduced by Rs. 350?
Posted in Local News
The price of a 12.5 kg domestic LP gas cylinder is expected to be reduced by about Rs. 350 with effect from midnight tomorrow (June 04), LITRO Chairman Muditha Peiris said today (June 03).
The price of a 12.5kg cylinder currently stands at Rs. 3,638.
He said that an official announcement will be made tomorrow.
Latest Headlines
- Litro LP Gas prices in Sri Lanka reduced from today (June 04) June 4, 2023
- Odisha train collision: Sri Lanka President expresses deep sorrow, assures support June 4, 2023
- Corporal’s bravery in Ududumbara commended by the Sri Lanka Army Commander June 3, 2023
- Price of Litro gas to be reduced by Rs. 350? June 3, 2023
- Sri Lanka Government to relax import restrictions on nearly 400 items June 2, 2023
- Reform momentum must continue despite tentative signs of improvement in Sri Lanka Economy – IMF June 2, 2023
- Government’s objective is to develop Sri Lanka as a thriving nation by 2048 June 2, 2023
What ever said and done Ranil is doing a great work.