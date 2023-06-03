Jun 03 2023 June 3, 2023 June 4, 2023 1Comment by Administrator

Price of Litro gas to be reduced by Rs. 350?

Litro gas Sri Lanka

The price of a 12.5 kg domestic LP gas cylinder is expected to be reduced by about Rs. 350 with effect from midnight tomorrow (June 04), LITRO Chairman Muditha Peiris said today (June 03).

The price of a 12.5kg cylinder currently stands at Rs. 3,638.

He said that an official announcement will be made tomorrow.

