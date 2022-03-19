Price of milk powder increased

The price of a 400g packet of milk powder has been increased by Rs. 250 with immediate effect.

Thereby, the revised price of a packet of milk powder now stands at Rs. 790 per 400g, the Milk Powder Importers’ Association said this evening.

The importers decided to increase the prices of the product once again due to the price hike in the global market and the appreciation of the US dollar against the Sri Lankan rupee.

The rates last went up in December 2021. The price of milk powder was Rs. 540 per 400g after the last price revision.