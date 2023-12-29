Prices of all DCSL liquor products to be increased
Posted by Editor on December 29, 2023 - 12:16 pm
Prices of all liquor products produced by the Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka PLC (DCSL) are expected to increase from January 01, 2024.
Accordingly, the prices of all DCSL brands of liquor will be increased by Rs. 90, Rs. 50 and Rs. 20, per 750ml, 375ml and 180ml, respectively.
The increased prices are slated to come into effect following the imposition of the revised Value Added Tax (VAT).
The VAT (Amendment) Bill was passed in Parliament on December 11, 2023 and the relevant tax was thereby approved to be increased by 3%, from 15% to 18%.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Prices of all DCSL liquor products to be increased December 29, 2023
- Sri Lanka’s Fuel demand decreased by 50% in 2023 compared to 2022 December 29, 2023
- Sri Lanka to remove 7.5% Port and Airport tax from Fuel & Gas but add 18% VAT December 28, 2023
- Sri Lanka President appoints new members to Bribery Commission December 28, 2023
- Sri Lanka plans to enhance Public Transportation with 200 new Buses in 2024 December 28, 2023