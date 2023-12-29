Prices of all DCSL liquor products to be increased

Posted by Editor on December 29, 2023 - 12:16 pm

Prices of all liquor products produced by the Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka PLC (DCSL) are expected to increase from January 01, 2024.

Accordingly, the prices of all DCSL brands of liquor will be increased by Rs. 90, Rs. 50 and Rs. 20, per 750ml, 375ml and 180ml, respectively.

The increased prices are slated to come into effect following the imposition of the revised Value Added Tax (VAT).

The VAT (Amendment) Bill was passed in Parliament on December 11, 2023 and the relevant tax was thereby approved to be increased by 3%, from 15% to 18%.