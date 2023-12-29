Sanath Nishantha’s vehicle attacked over accident

Posted by Editor on December 29, 2023 - 3:10 pm

Vehicle of State Minister Sanath Nishantha had collided with another vehicle in front of the Modara Wella church in Marawila this morning (December 29) causing damages to both vehicles.

It is reported that after the accident, the passengers of the other vehicle had attacked the State Minister Sanath Nishantha’s SUV and a police officer attached to the security detail of the State Minister.

The police confirmed the arrest of two drivers including a businessman involved in the accident.

State Minister Sanath Nishantha is currently undergoing medical treatment at a nearby hospital.