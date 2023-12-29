Sanath Nishantha’s vehicle attacked over accident
Posted by Editor on December 29, 2023 - 3:10 pm
Vehicle of State Minister Sanath Nishantha had collided with another vehicle in front of the Modara Wella church in Marawila this morning (December 29) causing damages to both vehicles.
It is reported that after the accident, the passengers of the other vehicle had attacked the State Minister Sanath Nishantha’s SUV and a police officer attached to the security detail of the State Minister.
The police confirmed the arrest of two drivers including a businessman involved in the accident.
State Minister Sanath Nishantha is currently undergoing medical treatment at a nearby hospital.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sanath Nishantha’s vehicle attacked over accident December 29, 2023
- Liquor prices in Sri Lanka to rise from January 2024 December 29, 2023
- Sri Lanka’s Fuel demand decreased by 50% in 2023 compared to 2022 December 29, 2023
- Sri Lanka to remove 7.5% Port and Airport tax from Fuel & Gas but add 18% VAT December 28, 2023
- Sri Lanka President appoints new members to Bribery Commission December 28, 2023