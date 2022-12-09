Prices of imported milk powder increased

The price of 400g imported milk powder packet has been increased by Rs.100, with effect from today (December 09).

Accordingly, the new price of a 400g packet of milk powder will be Rs. 1,240.

However, Local producers of milk powder have assured that no decision pertaining to the increase in the prices of milk powder has been taken thus far.

The Ministry of Trade and Food Security earlier in November stated that the import of milk powder has dropped by 50%.

Minister Nalin Fernando said many factors including the dollar shortage led to the drop.

The Minister said steps are underway to facilitate dollars to importers in order to import the milk powder.