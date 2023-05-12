Prices of imported milk powder to be reduced from 15th May, 2023
Posted in Local News
The price of imported milk powder will be reduced by Rs. 200 per kilogram from 15 May, 2023, Trade Minister Nalin Fernando said.
Importers of milk powder have agreed to reduce the prices of milk powder following a discussion with the minister in this regard.
The Trade Minister said the new prices will be officially announced by May 15, 2023.
Latest Headlines
- Sri Lanka Government focuses on promoting ‘Health Tourism’ May 12, 2023
- Prices of imported milk powder to be reduced from 15th May, 2023 May 12, 2023
- Sri Lankan Rupee appreciates against U.S. Dollar May 12, 2023
- Kalutara teen girl’s death: Main suspect remanded until 26th May May 12, 2023
- UNDP to help convert 500,000 three-wheelers (Tuk-Tuks) in Sri Lanka to electric vehicles May 12, 2023
- Sri Lanka President says World’s first international environmental university will be established in Sri Lanka May 12, 2023
- Foreign Mission backed the ‘Aragalaya’ – Namal May 11, 2023