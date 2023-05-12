May 12 2023 May 12, 2023 May 12, 2023 NoComment by Administrator

Prices of imported milk powder to be reduced from 15th May, 2023

The price of imported milk powder will be reduced by Rs. 200 per kilogram from 15 May, 2023, Trade Minister Nalin Fernando said.

Importers of milk powder have agreed to reduce the prices of milk powder following a discussion with the minister in this regard.

The Trade Minister said the new prices will be officially announced by May 15, 2023.

