Sri Lankan Rupee appreciates against U.S. Dollar
The Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) has appreciated against the US dollar (USD) today (May 12), according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).
According to the latest foreign currency exchange rates issued by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), the buying rate of the US dollar is at Rs.306.38 while the selling rate is at Rs.320.03 today.
