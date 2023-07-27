Prices of school bags and shoes reduced by 10%
Posted by Editor on July 27, 2023 - 6:33 pm
The prices of local school bags and shoes have been reduced by 10%, manufacturers told Finance State Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya today (July 27).
This was conveyed during a discussion held at the Finance Ministry.
Accordingly, the price of a school bag and a pair of shoes will be reduced by around Rs. 400.
The manufacturers also assured that they would take measures to reduce the prices of school bags and shoes, which are currently in the market.
The price reduction comes after multiple rounds of lengthy talks between the state minister and the manufacturers.
