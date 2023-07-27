Wasantha Mudalige arrested

Former Convenor of the Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF) Wasantha Mudalige was arrested in Borella by the Cinnamon Garden Police today (July 27).

Police said he was arrested based on a warrant issued over the failure to appear in court.

Another individual has also been arrested over the same incident.