Wasantha Mudalige arrested
Posted by Editor on July 27, 2023 - 5:51 pm
Former Convenor of the Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF) Wasantha Mudalige was arrested in Borella by the Cinnamon Garden Police today (July 27).
Police said he was arrested based on a warrant issued over the failure to appear in court.
Another individual has also been arrested over the same incident.
