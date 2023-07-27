French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Sri Lanka on July 28

Posted by Editor on July 27, 2023 - 10:07 am

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Sri Lanka on his return from Papua New Guinea, on Friday (July 28) night to Saturday (July 29) morning, reported French Media.

Reports said that the French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe during his brief stay.

This historic visit is the first by a French president to Sri Lanka.

The visit had not been announced in advance by the Presidency of the Republic. The Head of State must first travel to Vanuatu on Thursday (July 27) before going to Papua New Guinea, for visits there also historic since it is the first trip of a French president to countries Pacific Independents.

France is part of the group of countries that announced a common platform for talks among bilateral creditors to coordinate restructuring of Sri Lanka’s debt.

The other countries in the group are Japan, and India.