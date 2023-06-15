Jun 15 2023 June 15, 2023 June 15, 2023 NoComment by Administrator

Prices of several medicines to be reduced

The prices of several medicines have been revised by way of an Extraordinary Gazette issued by Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella.

Accordingly, the prices of 60 medicines will be reduced by 16% as per the relevant gazette, which is due to come into effect on 26 June 2023.

