Prices of several medicines to be reduced
The prices of several medicines have been revised by way of an Extraordinary Gazette issued by Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella.
Accordingly, the prices of 60 medicines will be reduced by 16% as per the relevant gazette, which is due to come into effect on 26 June 2023.
