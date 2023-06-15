Jun 15 2023 June 15, 2023 June 15, 2023 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lankan Rupee depreciates against U.S. Dollar

Posted in

Sri Lanka Rupee vs US Dollar

The Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) has depreciated against the US dollar (USD) today (June 15), according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

According to the latest foreign currency exchange rates issued by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), the buying rate of the US dollar is at Rs.311.60 while the selling rate is at Rs.328.92 today.

