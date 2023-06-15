Sri Lanka to launch a new online passport application system today (June 15)
The Sri Lanka government will launch the new online passport application system today (June 15).
Accordingly, the new system will be launched under the patronage of the President Ranil Wickremesinghe, with the participation of the Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles at the Homagama Divisional Secretariat.
Under the new system, applicants will be able to receive the new passports within a span of three days.
However, the one-day service of issuing passports at the Immigration and Emigration Department will continue to operate as usual, according to the Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles.
The government announced this new online passport application system in response to reports of middlemen causing disruptions in the passport issuance process.
Under the new system, individuals can conveniently apply for passports from their residences by visiting www.immigration.gov.lk.
