Prime Minister and Cabinet should resign and form an all party Government – Dullas

Former Minister Dullas Alahapperuma has requested the President to pave the way for the formation of a new all-party government, by calling for the resignation of the Prime Minister and the entire cabinet of Ministers.

Former Minister Dullas Alahapperuma requested this through a letter to the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

In his two-page letter, the former minister stated that a small cabinet representing all parties in parliament should be appointed for at least one year in order to find the immediate solution to the current crisis situation.

While praising the President for appointing a cabinet with a majority of young MPs, the former Minister said that the decision could have been taken much earlier and now it is too late.



