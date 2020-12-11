Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has directed the officials to select a plot of extremely dry land with deep groundwater level under the instructions of health experts, for burying the remains of those who die of Covid-10 infection.

The directives came during a special discussion held at the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday (10) to look into the possibility of burial of Covid-19 victims.

Health authorities have informed the Premier that the virus lasts for nearly 36 days in the body of a person who falls victim to the virus.

PM Rajapaksa has emphasized that decisions concerning health cannot be made based on a person’s religious beliefs or ethnicity.

He also noted that the support of all communities is required to ensure adherence to health guidelines.

The Premier appealed to the Muslim parliamentarians who were present during the discussion to extend their support in this regard.

Justice Minister Ali Sabry, Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Ports and Shipping Minister Rohitha Abeygunawardena, Water Supply and Drainage Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara and several State Ministers, Members of Parliament and Health Ministry officials including its Secretary Dr S.H. Munasinghe attended the discussion.

(Source: Ada Derana)