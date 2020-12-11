It is the UNP which should lead a grand opposition alliance if such a political force is to be established to take on the government, UNP Deputy Leader Ruwan Wijewardene said yesterday.

Many people are demanding an alternative force to the government

Mr. Wijewardene who addressed party activists in Puttalam said it is UNP which has the capacity to lead a grand opposition alliance.

“It is clear that there should be a common platform for all opposition parties to come together and it is UNP which should give leadership for such a political force,” mr. Wijewardene said.

“It is the UNP which has mature leaders who can lead a grand alliance,” he added.

“We will travel every length and breadth of this country and seek views of all party activists to revive the UNP. MANY people are demanding an alternative force to the government and therefore it is time we revive the party to fulfil this need,” he also said.

Referring to the recent incident in Mahara Prison, he said some in the government had identified it as an international conspiracy. “The government has therefore failed to stop this conspiracy as 11 people have been killed in the mayhem,” he said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Yohan Perera)