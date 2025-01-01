Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya’s New Year message for 2025

New Year Message of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya

This year has been a truly transformative year for us Sri Lankans. The citizens of this country have chosen change: a clean and people centered political culture and empathetic society, unity as opposed to division.

As a responsible government, we remain committed to uplifting the nation in various critical areas, including the economy, industry, and education. Our vision is to create a future where every citizen can live a peaceful, free, dignified and fulfilling life, transcending barriers of race, gender, ethnicity, or religion.

We have had several opportunities in the past to unite as a nation, but we failed to fully realize the benefits of those moments. However, we must now ensure that this opportunity is not missed and that we work collectively to preserve it. At this critical time, as the state is fully committed to serve the public, I urge everyone to step forward with determination as we enter the year 2025.

While the journey towards a brighter future is challenging, we have already taken significant steps towards achieving that goal. As we approach the threshold of a new year filled with hope and promise, I extend my sincere best wishes to all citizens for a peaceful, happy, and prosperous 2025.

I invite everyone to come together with a shared purpose, setting aside all differences, as we embark on this new year to ensure its success and work towards building a better future for Sri Lanka. Our collective focus should be to restore the name of “Sri Lanka” as a proud and prosperous nation on the global stage.

Harini Amarasuriya

Prime Minister

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka