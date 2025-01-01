Sri Lanka President launches “Clean Sri Lanka” program to transform the nation

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake launched the “Clean Sri Lanka” program this morning (January 1) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

He emphasized the government’s commitment to eradicating corruption, fraud, and wastage while setting the nation on a path to sustainable development.

In his speech, the President highlighted that Sri Lanka is embarking on a transformative journey in 2025, building upon the economic stability achieved in 2024. With the mandate from the 2024 parliamentary elections, which gave the government a strong majority, the administration aims to foster a new political culture aligned with the aspirations of the people.

The “Clean Sri Lanka” initiative is a cornerstone of this transformation, focusing on social, environmental, and ethical revival. The program aims to restore the country through comprehensive cleanliness and rejuvenation across all sectors.

The President outlined three primary objectives for the government:

Eradicating Rural Poverty: The upcoming budget will introduce a new economic program targeting poverty alleviation.

Digital Transformation: Steps will be taken to build a digital economy to ensure inclusivity and modernize the nation.

Clean Sri Lanka Initiative: This program seeks to address systemic corruption and improve governance by reaffirming the rule of law and eliminating inefficiencies in the state apparatus.

President Dissanayake stressed that corruption, fraud, and bribery have plagued the country, spreading throughout state institutions. He called for collective action, emphasizing that political leadership alone cannot combat these issues without the full support and accountability of state institutions.

Reflecting on the nation’s progress, the President acknowledged the challenges Sri Lanka has faced, including economic bankruptcy and security threats. He commended the efforts of the security forces in maintaining stability, citing the recent prevention of an attack near Arugam Bay as an example.

The President also expressed optimism about the future, stating that 2025 marks the beginning of a new era where dreams of prosperity and unity can become a reality. With unwavering determination, the government aims to reclaim missed opportunities and fulfill the long-cherished aspirations of the people.

“We are building a foundation for the nation’s re-establishment. The supremacy of the law, respect for the Constitution, and the eradication of corruption and fraud are at the core of this effort. Citizens must experience tangible benefits from these efforts as we move forward with a renewed vision,” he said.

The President concluded by urging all Sri Lankans to join in this transformative journey, reaffirming the government’s commitment to creating a prosperous, united, and people-centered Sri Lanka.