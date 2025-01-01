Social activist Namal Kumara remanded until January 15, 2025
Posted by Editor on January 1, 2025 - 5:30 pm
Social activist Namal Kumara, who was arrested today (January 1) at noon by the Colombo Crime Division (CCD), has been remanded until January 15, 2025.
The order was issued after he was produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.
He was taken into custody upon arriving at the CCD to provide a statement.
