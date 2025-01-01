Sri Lanka Exams Department issues final decision on 2024 Scholarship exam paper leak

Posted by Editor on January 1, 2025 - 7:30 pm

The Commissioner General of Examinations, Amith Jayasundara, has announced that free marks will be awarded to all students for three questions in the 2024 Grade 05 Scholarship Examination that were leaked prior to the exam.



This decision follows a recent order by the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka on December 31, 2024, ruling that the Cabinet of Ministers’ initial decision to award free marks to all students violated fundamental human rights.

The court directed the Commissioner General of Examinations to act immediately on one of three recommendations provided by an experts’ committee appointed to address the issue.

The experts’ recommendations included: