Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says he has no plans to resign

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has said he has NO plans to resign & that the President has NOT asked him to step down.

This was confirmed by the Media Secretary to the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka.

Earlier it was reported Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in a special meeting with the Prime Minister and cabinet of ministers this evening, requested Mahinda Rajapaksa to step down from the premiership as a solution to solve the ongoing political crisis in the country.