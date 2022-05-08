Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa visited Anuradhapura

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa paid homage to the historic Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi in Anuradhapura this morning (May 08).

The Prime Minister then engaged in religious observances at the Ruwanweli Maha Seya and received blessings from the Chief Incumbent of the Ruwanweli Maha Seya, Ven. Pallegama Hemarathana Thero.

The Prime Minister then proceeded to the Mirisawetiya Temple where he was received by the Chief Incumbent of the Temple, Ven. Dr. Ethalawetunuwewe Gnanatilake Nayaka Thero.

The Prime Minister also had a cordial chat with the devotees who had come to pay homage to the shrines on that occasion.

However, another group who had come to the scene had expressed their views protesting against the Prime Minister.

The person who came before the Prime Minister said,

“I bow to you, you have to make a decision.. let us save the country, Appachchi”

A man who later came forward at another location stated,

“I expect good news from you tomorrow morning. You did. Enough now.”

A group of people also protested when the Prime Minister’s vehicle was leaving Mirisawetiya.