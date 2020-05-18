Prime Minister wants people to fly national flag today to honour security forces

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa yesterday urged all Sri Lankans to raise the national flag at their homes today and tomorrow to honour the security forces that eradicated terrorism in Sri Lanka on May 18, 2009.

PM Rajapaksa told The Island that a large number of military personnel had been killed and many others wounded in the fight against the LTTE.

“People remember how bad things were. Everyone was so afraid. The fear pervaded Colombo as well as the villages. The UNP that was in the opposition tried to undermine the war effort. They made fun of it. But people now travel across the country without fear and we must celebrate the day that terrorism was ended.”

(Source: The Island – By Norman Palihawadana)