Prime Minister won’t feel the pinch – Anura

JVP Leader, MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake, said the millions of rupees allegedly withdrawn from the Prime Minister’s private account is just a drop in the ocean.

He said this may be why the Premier isn’t pursuing legal action. He said so responding to recent news reports which alleged that the Prime Minister’s Private Secretary had stolen millions of rupees from his personal bank account over a lengthy period.

He said the Prime Minister would not feel the pinch, as his family has amassed enough money to last generations.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Anurada Herath)