Prioritize people’s lives over economy – Manusha

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya has questioned the government on the economy it is trying to uplift by putting people’s lives at risk.

Commenting on a Tweet posted by State Minister Ajith Nivard Cabraal yesterday claiming the country cannot afford to remain closed, Parliamentarian Manusha Nanayakkara claimed the present administration is responsible for the weakened economy.

MP Nanayakkara questioned if monks speaking up for the people’s safety and calling for the country to be closed was sinful.

The MP questioned the purpose of an economy when many people have died, adding that people’s lives must be prioritised.

(Source: News Radio)