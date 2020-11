An 82-year-old inmate at the Mahara prison who was serving life imprisonment has died at the Ragama Hospital and confirmed COVID-19 positive.

Prisons Spokesman Chandana Ekanayake said the first PCR test conducted on the inmate was negative.

However the second PCR conducted following the death of the inmate, tested positive, he said.

The inmate had been admitted to the Ragama Hospital over a sudden illness.