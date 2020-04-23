The Ministry of Health has decided to involve private hospitals in the process of carrying out Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing in the country to increase the number of PCR tests carried out daily.

The decision was taken at a discussion held today at the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID -19 Outbreak as the number of patients reported daily had increased.

Health authorities had said that around 800 PCR tests are carried out daily by the Government Hospitals and that the facilities at private hospitals should be obtained to increase the number of PCR tests to identify more patients.