Probe launched over death of 21-year-old girl after receiving two injections at Peradeniya Hospital

Posted by Editor on July 13, 2023 - 9:19 pm

A 21-year-old girl named Chamodi Sandeepani Madushika Jayaratne, who was admitted to the Peradeniya teaching hospital on Wednesday (July 12) morning with a complaint of abdominal pain, died after being given two injections.

Chamodi Sandeepani was a resident of Poththapitiya in Kadugannawa.

Her mother Maya Indrani and father Y. G. Jayaratne said their daughter who developed abdominal pain was admitted to Kotaligoda District Hospital and transferred to Peradeniya teaching hospital where she died after having been given two injections by a nurse.

They said soon after the injection, she started crying and complaining of severe pain and vomited before she died.

Speaking to the media about the incident, the mother of the deceased explained that Chamodi’s body had ‘turned blue’ and her condition had worsened after the medication in question was administered.

“They administered two medications via the cannula, and immediately after, my daughter told me that something was wrong. She went to the bathroom, leaned her head against the sink, and collapsed shortly after, her whole body had turned blue”, her mother detailed.

A senior official said the hospital administration initiated an investigation into the incident but he refused to make any further comments on this death.

Peradeniya Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

The Kandy Magistrate who held the magisterial inquiry into the mysterious death of Chamodi Sandeepani Madushika Jayaratne at the Peradeniya Teaching Hospital issued an open verdict.

In the open verdict, the Magistrate issued an order to refer the specimens of the girl’s body to the Government Analyst for a report.